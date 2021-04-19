Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits Market Cap of $21.68 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $18,917.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 239.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 976.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

