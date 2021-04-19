Independent Research Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €82.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.47 ($87.61).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €80.44 ($94.64) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a one year high of €79.44 ($93.46). The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.26.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

