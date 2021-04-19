Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.33. 10,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,569. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

