IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $172,219.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

