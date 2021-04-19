IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

