Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBDRY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $55.60. 123,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,925. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

