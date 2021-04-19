HYA Advisors Inc Takes $298,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $43.88. 1,023,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,419,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

