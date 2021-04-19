HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,425. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.