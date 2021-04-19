HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 2,396 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

