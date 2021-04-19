HYA Advisors Inc Buys 4,441 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

