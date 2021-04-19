Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

HOYFF remained flat at $$45.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.