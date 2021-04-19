Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. 56,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

