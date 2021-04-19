Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

