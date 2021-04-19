Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $236.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.13 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.