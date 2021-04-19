Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,050 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NYSE FE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 81,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.