HT Partners LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 668,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after buying an additional 208,615 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 339,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.01. 70,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

