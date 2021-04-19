Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $40,000 Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

