Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XCUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exicure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,181,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exicure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $158.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

