Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $58,000 in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $41,057,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $5,659,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.97 on Monday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

