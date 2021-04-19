Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $58,000 in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $41,057,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $5,659,000.
NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.97 on Monday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.04.
Orla Mining Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
