Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $300.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

