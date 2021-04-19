Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

