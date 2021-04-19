Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 26.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. 23,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

