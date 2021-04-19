Honest Price Tops $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $26,125.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.01 or 0.00683793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,551.24 or 0.99696413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00872246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

