HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMST opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

