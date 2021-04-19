HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 3.38% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CAPA opened at $10.59 on Monday. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

