HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $696,424.07 and $1,168.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.