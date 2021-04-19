Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 414,926 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $44.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

