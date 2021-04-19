Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,437 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $109,083,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

