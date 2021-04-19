Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.50 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

