Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $30,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $11,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,484 shares during the period.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $123.73 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

