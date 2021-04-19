Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,213 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,965. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

