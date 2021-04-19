Head to Head Comparison: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -100.60% -57.76%

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.53 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.69

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 971.43%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.