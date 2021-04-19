H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 892,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 59.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

