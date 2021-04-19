Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.