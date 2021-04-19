Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.53.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

