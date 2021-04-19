Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,342. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

