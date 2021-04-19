Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded down $59.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,148.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,984. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 769.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $556.01 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,133.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

