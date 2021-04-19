Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

