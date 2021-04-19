Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,473 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 157,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

