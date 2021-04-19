Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,484,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $9.74 on Monday, hitting $161.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,862. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

