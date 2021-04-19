HAPI Tops 1-Day Volume of $748,594.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. HAPI has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $748,594.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HAPI has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $76.06 or 0.00138215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00066354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00641905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00041063 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars.

