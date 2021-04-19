Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.88. 1,149,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

