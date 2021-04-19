Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,351 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 63,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

