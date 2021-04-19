Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $929,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $54.49. 46,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

