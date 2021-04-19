Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $547,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,753,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.