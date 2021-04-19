Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $338.64. 1,363,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.63 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

