Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,516 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $52.72. 1,923,121 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.