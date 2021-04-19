Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.67 and a 1-year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

