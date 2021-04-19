Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Target were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

TGT opened at $208.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average of $178.90. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

