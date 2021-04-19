Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Tops $20.57 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 141.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.53 or 0.00475037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,501,327 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

